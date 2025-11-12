Hickory — This Giving Tuesday, Women’s Resource Center invites the community to hold the key to transformation. Through its 2025 campaign, Unlock Her Potential, WRC aims to raise critical funds to support women navigating unstable housing, domestic violence, trauma, and unemployment—with every dollar matched up to $5,000.

“Every woman carries untapped strength,” says Bridget DeVos, Development Coordinator at WRC. “But without access to safety, support, and opportunity, that potential remains locked away. This campaign is about opening doors—together.”

The campaign will run throughout November, culminating on Giving Tuesday, December 2.

Donations will support WRC’s core services, including free mental health counseling, essential care items via their Pantry with a Purpose, resource coaching, workshops, and bridge-gap shelter through their Sandra’s Safe Space program.

Supporters can choose symbolic donation tiers—each representing a “key” that unlocks comfort, safety, confidence, or stability. A gift of $25 might provide hygiene essentials and a welcome home kit, while $250 could fund long-term case management for a woman rebuilding her life.

WRC will share client stories, staff highlights, and impact updates across social media leading up to Giving Tuesday.

“This is more than a fundraiser,” Bridget adds. “It’s a movement to honor women’s resilience and unlock possibilities in their futures.”

To learn more or make a matched gift, visit wrchickory.org.