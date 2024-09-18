Hickory – The Hickory Elks Lodge #1654 is sponsoring a Soccer Shoot Out for youth ages 5 -16 in the Catawba Valley Area. This event will be held Sunday, September 22nd, from 1pm – 4pm, at Catawba Valley Community College. The address is at 2550 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC . Drop-in Registration and participation are during these times.

The Elks Soccer Shoot program consists of two different contests that test different level skills at different ages. A “Five Goal Contest” consists of a series of five goals, decreasing in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. This contest is for ages 8 and under. These contestants kick from 15 feet from the face of the goal.

The Grid Goal Contest consists of a full-size goal sectioned off so points can be scored when the ball is kicked into certain sections. There are 4 different age groups in this contest and each one has a different grid.

Both of these contests are open to both boys and girls and they are judged separately.

Winners at each level are eligible to advance to the next level of competition. The levels are Local Lodge, District, State, and Region. Winners at both the State and Region levels will have their scores sent to the national level to determine a National Champion in each of the age and gender groups.

This event is free and open to all youth whether on a team or not. Drinks and snacks will be available for participants. Come have fun and kick some soccer balls around.

Please contact Beth Fox Youth Committee Chair at [email protected] with any questions.