Newton, NC – Organizers of the September 28, 2024, ZenFest, an all-day festival of yoga, dance, movement and healing arts, are excited to announce the lineup of financial sponsors.

Held on the grounds of Catawba Farms in Newton, N.C., the festival is presented by the Catawba Valley Festival of Arts and the YMCA of the Catawba Valley.

“Sponsoring Zenfest is a clear choice for us,” said Ashley Moose, owner of Hot Yoga Newton, in Newton, N.C., and Shanti Sponsor of ZenFest. “We are thrilled to show our support for this festival and help grow our yoga community.”

Bar U Topia based in Morganton, NC, Bee the Light Wellness in Hickory, N.C., and Hickory Yoga & Wellness serve as the festival’s Sun Salutation Sponsors.

Ellen Crider, owner of Hickory Yoga and Wellness in Hickory, N.C., says “One of the pillars that stabilizes the studio is community outreach and sharing the passion for yoga and healing arts with others. Sponsoring Zenfest allows the studio more visibility to mingle among like-minded souls and to cross pollinate with new ideas. It helps everyone to grow!”

Other sponsors supporting Zenfest include Prana Partner sponsors Newton Family Physicians, Xquisite Salon, Yoga with an Edge, and Juice Plus+ Company; and Gratitude Guru Sponsor Franny’s Farmacy Hickory.

“We are proud to partner with Zenfest to promote health and wellness of body, mind and spirit,” says Dr. Shannon Sherfey, board-certified family physician with Newton Family Physicians. “As a long-standing primary care provider in Catawba County, our vision is to journey alongside our patients to promote the healthiest community possible.” Dr. Sherfey, is also board certified in Lifestyle Medicine, teaches yoga at Hot Yoga Newton and offers the PAVING the Path to Wellness program in the community.

Zenfest will be held September 28 at Catawba Farms in Newton, N.C. A wide variety of yoga, meditation, and movement are offered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A wellness fair for vendor exhibits and food trucks with healthy offerings will also be present.

Admission to the festival, including unlimited classes, is $50 before Sept. 21 and $75 after. For more details, answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.anandarasa.org/general-8.