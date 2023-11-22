Hickory – Hickory Football Club names Carlos Rubio as head coach. Rubio is the head coach of the Lenoir Rhyne University men’s soccer team. Prior to becoming head coach Rubio has spent the past 5 years at Lenoir Rhyne serving as the goalkeeper coach and being apart of both men’s and women’s teams. He will be an integral part of the process of building our club here in Hickory.

“I have full confidence that Carlos is going to put an outstanding product on the field. He is a young, exciting coach that aligns with the vision that we have as an ownership group. He has shown his quality already in taking his college program to the national tournament in his first season as head coach. Fans can expect a team that has some flair and creativity going forward, but at the same time will be extremely organized when not in possession with a lot of high energy pressing in the right areas of the pitch.” – Co-Owner, Tom Deeley

“As I’ve been saying, we got our guy! In addition to his skillset as a coach, leader and competitor Carlos is already established and well respected in the Hickory area. We wanted a Head Coach that is not only invested in the success of the club, but also the community as a whole. We look forward to the way he will represent us both on the pitch, and off the pitch.” – Co-Owner, Eric Levin

“Hickory FC family! I am beyond excited to become the first Head Coach of our club. I would like to thank the ownership group for the belief and trust that they have in me and my vision for the team. This city means a lot to me and my family. Time to get to work and put a team together that will make you proud and uphold the values of Hickory FC to the highest standards!” – Head Coach, Carlos Rubio.