Hickory – The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will feature brief profiles in local Black History at its February meeting on Sunday, February 9 at 3:00 pm at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church. Attention will be given to three African Americans in law enforcement in the Hickory area.

Other items on the agenda will include the presentation of 2025-26 and announcement of upcoming Black history month events and activities. This meeting will take place at 3 pm at Hartzell UMC Church, 465 South Center Street, Hickory where Rev. Baim Imatha is pastor.

This meeting will end by 4:00 pm so that those interested in the Super Bowl will not miss the game at 6:30 pm.

Monthly NAACP Branch meetings are open to the public. For additional information contact 828-322-6663 or [email protected].

