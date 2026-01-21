Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents MASTERWORKS: ROMANTIC MASTERS on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory. This winter Masterworks concert invites audiences to gather and celebrate the season with an evening of rich, expressive orchestral music, offering warmth, beauty, and connection through beloved works of the Romantic era.

The program features a compelling blend of dramatic, lyrical, and emotionally resonant works, opening with Dame Ethel Smyth’s spirited Boatswain’s Mate Overture, followed by Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D minor, a cornerstone of the Romantic repertoire known for its virtuosity and expressive depth. The evening concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7, a powerful and deeply moving work that captures both intensity and warmth, making it a fitting centerpiece for a winter concert experience.

“In the midst of the winter season, things are warming up at the symphony with music by some of the most celebrated composers of the Romantic era,” said Music Director Matthew Troy. “The concert opens with a charming and dramatic overture by Dame Ethel Smyth, then moves to the grand Violin Concerto of Jean Sibelius, and closes with the deeply emotional and exhilarating melodies of Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. This program features renowned violin soloist Andrew Sords, who is making his debut appearance with the Western Piedmont Symphony. I look forward to welcoming our community to hear this night of exceptional music!”

Featured soloist Andrew Sords is an internationally acclaimed violinist known for his virtuosic technique and expressive performances. He has appeared with more than 300 orchestras across four continents, with recent debuts in New Zealand, Puerto Vallarta, and Québec City, and has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition and Australia’s ABC Cultural News. In addition to his performance career, Sords is a passionate advocate for musical outreach and education.

Behind the Music: Pre-Concert Conversation with Music Director Matthew Troy

Enhance your concert experience with Behind the Music, a special pre-concert conversation led by Music Director Matthew Troy. This complimentary talk, included with concert admission, will take place from 6:30 to 6:50 p.m. in P.E. Monroe Auditorium prior to MASTERWORKS: ROMANTIC MASTERS. Audiences are invited to gain deeper insight into the composers and works featured on the program before the performance begins.

MASTERWORKS: ROMANTIC MASTERS is funded with support from the Kenneth K. Millholland and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund, a fund administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation. Additional support is provided by Our State magazine, Arts Culture Catawba, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

MASTERWORKS tickets are $20–$58 for adults. Student tickets are $10 with a valid ID. Students can purchase $10 tickets in sections A and B only when accompanied by an adult who also buys a ticket in the same section. To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org, call 828.324.8603, or stop by the Western Piedmont Symphony Box Office located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. P.E. Monroe Auditorium, where MASTERWORKS concerts are held, is located at 625 7th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.