Hickory – On Sunday December 10th, the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its annual meeting. This meeting will be held at 3 PM at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, 465 S Center St, Hickory North Carolina.

At this special monthly meeting, the Branch will review activities and events of 2023. A brief business session will be followed by a PowerPoint presentation that highlights the activities of various committees and the Branch.

The meeting will close with an optimistic preview of what is anticipated as the Branch serves the City in 2024. The public is invited to attend.