Hickory – On Sunday December 8, 2024, the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its annual meeting. This meeting will be held at 3 PM at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, 465 S Center St, Hickory North Carolina.

At this special monthly meeting, the Branch will review activities and events of 2024. A brief business session will be followed by a PowerPoint presentation that highlights the activities of various committees and the Branch as a whole: which included presenting scholarships to local high school seniors, mentoring elementary school students, supporting homeless veterans, educating and registering voters and more.

After recognizing some individual accomplishments and installing newly elected officers, the meeting will close with an optimistic hint of what is anticipated as the Branch serves City residents in 2025.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Our mission is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.