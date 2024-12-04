Hickory – In cooperation with the Multicultural Office of Lenoir Rhyne University, the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council will commemorate Human Rights Day on Tuesday, December 10 at 7 pm in the Colloquium Room of Rudisill Library on the Lenoir Rhyne University campus. The focus this year is on Article 18 of the charter: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.” Panelists will include a member of the Catawba Nation and an Afghan student enrolled at Lenoir Rhyne University.

Human Rights Day (December 10) was formally established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1950 to celebrate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, but the UDHR has been recognized as the first global enunciation of human rights since it was proclaimed by most of the member nations in the aftermath of the Second World War.

CVIC is a local not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing, and celebration. Their purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual, and secular traditions in the community. The public is invited to celebrate Human Rights Day with them as well as support this historic milestone in human rights.