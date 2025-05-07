Hickory – The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the inaugural Aviation 5K on Saturday, May 24, at 8 a.m. at Winkler Park.

The Aviation 5K provides runners with a unique opportunity to run across the Aviation Walk and the iconic Hickory bridge.

Registration is open at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/HickoryKSeries. The cost to participate is $30 per person, with a price increase to $35 after May 11. A custom t-shirt is included with all purchases prior to May 11.

After the race, an awards ceremony will recognize the top three men and women in all age categories. Winners will receive a custom medal.

Runners can pick up their bibs and event t-shirts on Friday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center. Participants can also pick up their materials from 7-7:45 a.m. on the day of the race.

The Aviation 5K is the second race in a series of 5K races hosted by the City of Hickory. Runners can sign up for any or all races for a chance to win overall prizes. Learn more about the series at https://tinyurl.com/263cxm9v.

Winkler Park is located at 2500 Clement Boulevard NW in Hickory.

Please contact Lance Riddile at 828-322-7046 ext. 7254 or via email at [email protected] for more information.