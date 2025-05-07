Hickory – Hickory Public Library will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new outdoor stage at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Giving Tree Music will host a community drum circle, appropriate for all ages. Instruments will be provided to any who would like to participate.

This event is free and open to the public. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE in Hickory.

For more information, contact Library Director Sarah Greene at [email protected] or 828-304-0500, ext. 7275.