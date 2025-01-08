Hickory – The City of Hickory plans to improve Civitan Park and is pursuing an Accessible Parks Grant to benefit children and adults with disabilities. Citizens are invited to attend upcoming meetings to learn about proposed park improvements, share their feedback, and express their needs.

The public meetings will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Highland Recreation Center Community Room (1451 Eighth Street Drive NE). Feedback from the community is vital to the grant application process, and the City encourages participation from a variety of park users and residents.

The City is seeking an Accessible Parks Grant to improve access to park amenities, including the basketball court, at Civitan Park and to install a Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) communication board at the playground for children with limited verbal communication. PECS boards promote inclusion, social interaction, language development, increased awareness of challenges faced by community members, and a positive, empowering play experience.

Those unable to attend the public input meetings, or who have comments or questions, may contact Special Projects Manager for the City Manager Natalie Jackson at [email protected] or via phone at 828-851-6473 to learn more and give input on the project.

Photo: Civitan Park playground.