Hickory – Meals on Wheels of Catawba County has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in various locations throughout Catawba County. Volunteers are asked to commit to delivering meals once a month. It takes approximately 60-90 minutes to deliver meals. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a nutritious meal and provide an important social connection to seniors in our community who are homebound. A training for new volunteers is scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd from 1:30-3pm at our main office located at 507 Boundary Street in Newton. A virtual training option is also available. To register for this training, please contact Kirstin Abernethy at 828-695-6598.

For more information about Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, please call us at 828-695-5610 or visit our website at mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com