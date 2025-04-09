Hickory – Brush up on your painting skills at Art for All, the monthly art club hosted by Hickory Museum of Art and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism.

Hickory residents are invited to create, share ideas, and learn something new, with all art supplies provided.

The program kicks off Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center.

Beginning in May, this program will occur on the third Tuesday of each month. No registration is required.

This free program is designed for participants ages 16 and older.

Highland Recreation Center is located at 1451 8th St. Dr. NE in Hickory.

For updated information regarding supplies and seating available, contact Lance Riddile at 828-322-7046.