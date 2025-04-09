Catawba County, NC – The April meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, April 13th, 2025, at 4:00pm in the first-floor meeting room at the Justice Center at 100 Government Center in Newton, NC.

The Catawba County NAACP branch has hosted the police forum for many years. The Q&A forum is a great opportunity to raise questions about community efforts and how we all can work together to keep our community safe.

At the forum, representatives from all eight jurisdictions in Catawba County, as well as the sheriff and representatives from the District Attorney’s office, will give brief remarks and then take questions from the audience. The forum is open to the public and all are encouraged to bring great questions and ideas.

NAACP Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome. You can sign up for NAACP membership at the meeting.

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County Branch meets on the second Sunday of each month.