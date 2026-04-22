Reading has never gone out of style in this community. The number and loyalty to book clubs throughout the county are proof. Some of the earliest social groups in Hickory centered around an appetite for literature.

It’s no surprise then, that in a county of readers, numerous remarkable writings have come from here. Marcellus Thornton authored two novels at Harper House. E.L. Doctorow wrote about Hickory since it was the hometown of his wife. He went on to fame for his novels, Ragtime and Billy Bathgate. Ron Rash wrote his first novel, One Foot in Eden, by way of a writer’s residency offered through Lenoir-Rhyne University. LR professor Dale Bailey has had his work optioned for film and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Visiting Writer’s Series played host for over 38 years to readings and conversations with national and international authors and poets. Scott Owens almost singlehandedly has elevated poetry to high status with his monthly Poetry Hickory events. Recently, he was named Hickory’s Poet Laureate.

This weekend, Patrick Beaver Library will present the Hickory Literary Festival, April 25-26, all around the Salt Block. In collaboration with Corning, My Chapter House, the Center For Compassionate and Creative Communities, and Redhawk Publications, readers can come delve into the world of writing with a host of seminars to choose from.

This year’s festival offers up an impressive lineup of authors on Saturday at the Drendel Auditorium. Virginia Evans opens to discuss her breakout debut novel, The Correspondent, selected for the 2026 Hickory Reads “one-book one-community” initiative. Joy Callaway joins Vanessa Miller, followed by Meagan Church, author of The Mad Wife, a recent New York Times, USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestseller.

Redhawk writers include bestselling author and poet Ron Rash, who hosts a panel on writing and publishing with authors Tim Peeler, David Dickson, Rhonda Browning White and Redhawk Acquisitions Editor Patty Thompson. Dubbed as Ron and the Rash Decisions, this tight-knit group of writers share their stories and insights on process, craft and publishing. Redhawk poets include Hilda Downer, this year’s recipient of the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Literature. Her recent anthology, Had I A Dove, chronicles fallout from the Helene Flood through the voices of 99 Appalachian poets.

Redhawk celebrates National Poetry Month with two Poetry Sessions in the Keiser Room of the Hickory Public Library on Saturday. Poets Joseph Bathanti, Al Maginnes, and Chris Nelson host a poetry discussion at 11:30 a.m. Scott Owens leads a “Sharing of Poems with Friends” at 1:30. Poets Tony Robles, Tim Peeler and R. Steve Martin celebrate this month with new publications, available at the Redhawk Publications table.

Readings and panels are scheduled with hands-on practice as author Dale Bailey will offer a writers’ workshop on Saturday at 1 p.m. There will also be a ticketed reading/performance event on Sunday by author Etaf Rum and musicians Grace Lin Anderson and Jennifer Curtis at the Hickory Choral Society Rehearsal Hall on the SALT Block.

This weekend offers an embarrassment of riches for those who love stories, language and music. The choices are rich. The challenge is to have time to participate in everything that is going on. Choose wisely.

Photo: An award winning poetry collection by Hilda Downer will be just one of the attractions to this year’s Hickory Literary Festival this Saturday and Sunday at the Salt Block.