Hickory – Hickory’s Riverwalk overwater bridge is now open to bicyclists and pedestrians coming from Geitner Park.

The Riverwalk bridge trailhead and parking lot at 1580 Old Lenoir Road NW in Hickory remains closed due to OLLE Art Walk construction on Old Lenoir Road near the entrance.

A section of handrailing on the bridge was damaged by debris during Hurricane Helene in September 2024, which required the closure of the bridge until the custom handrailing could be manufactured and installed.

The City appreciates everyone’s patience while the necessary repairs were being made to safely reopen the bridge for public use.

For more information about the Riverwalk and the entire Hickory Trail, please visit www.hkytrail.com.