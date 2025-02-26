Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in March including musical performances, crafting classes, cooking demonstrations, and Irish Fiddle & Percussion Jam Sessions with Hickory Music Factory. This performance is supported by Arts Culture Catawba through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: March 3, Spring Weather Safety with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; March 4, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; March 5, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; March 11, Irish Fiddle & Percussion Jam Session with Hickory Music Factory; March 19, musical performance by Cody Newton; March 20, magazine scavenger hunt; March 25, cooking class: roasted vegetables; March 26, Hoarding Disorders with Partners Health; and March 31, game day March Madness fun. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: March 5, cooking class with Kathy; March 6, Irish Fiddle & Percussion Jam Session with Hickory Music Factory; March 10, presentation by St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers; March 11, musical performance by Melissa Sparks; March 13, An Overview of Services: Cynthia Harmon, Division of Services for Deaf & Hard of Hearing; March 17, blood pressure checks and depression with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; March 24, Dancing with Ridgeview Sliders; March 25, Sing a-long with Suzie Q: 70’s Sizzle with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; March 27, Hoarding Disorders with Partners Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: March 4, Medicare Scams and Fraud with Dianne Trainor, SHIPP; March 5, Severe Weather Safety & Precautions with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; March 10, pack your lunch day picnic and games; March 12, Irish Fiddle & Percussion Jam Session with Hickory Music Factory; March 13, Medication Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; March 18, blood pressure checks and depression with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; March 24, Hoarding Disorders with Partners Health; March 26, cooking class: let’s make cheese steaks; and March 27, musical performance by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: March 4, cooking class: lucky charm rice crispy treats; March 5, Scam Awareness with Ashley and Brenda, Digital Navigators, Catawba County Library; March 10, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; March 12, Hoarding Disorders with Partners Health; March 13, Irish Fiddle & Percussion Jam Session with Hickory Music Factory; March 18, Severe Weather Safety with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; March 20, musical performance by Bob Hollar; March 25, blood pressure checks and Depression with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; March 27, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: March 3, cooking class with Teresa Slaughter – hanky panky appetizers; March 6, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; March 10, Irisih Fiddle & Percussion Jam Session with Hickory Music Factory; March 12, Hoarding Disorders with Partners Health; March 13, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; March 17, “It’s Not Luck” with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; March 20, Poison Prevention & Medication Awareness with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; March 24, crafts: alcohol ink bookmark tags; March 27, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com