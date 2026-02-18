Hickory – Hickory Winter Farmers Market is every Saturday through March 28, from 10:00am- 1:00pm on UNION SQUARE under the SAILS in Downtown Hickory! Open year round, rain or shine!

Experience the freshest local food and meet the farmers who grew it. Enjoy live music, sample creations from local chefs, and connect with friends and neighbors. Each week brings the bounty of the season—select meats, rice, honey, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, marinades, preserves, pickles, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, herbs, artisan crafts, street foods, and more. Celebrate community and shop with those who grow and create right here at home.