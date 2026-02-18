Hickory – It’s Tiny Art time again.

Full Circle Arts invites the public to enjoy their coming exhibition, the 14th annual Tiny Art Show, one of Hickory’s more popular displays, where visitors can see art on an intimate scale, no more than 12 inches each.

The opening reception is Thursday, February 19, 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the FCA gallery. Ava Pendley, singer, songwriter and musician will be performing. FCA members are providing refreshments.

Awards will be announced at the reception. The judge is Danielle Cannon, Director of Donor Relations at Hickory Museum of Art and the prizes are tiny medals created by Chris Parsons. Forty 40 artists are participating with 136 artworks. According to Ellen Schwarzbek, President, “We appreciate the generous turnout for this show after such difficult weather”.

At the same time, Full Circle Arts will host its Student Tiny Art Show, with area schools participating: Hickory Career & Arts Magnet School, Northview Middle School, Hickory High School, Southwest Primary School.

Both shows continue to March 21.

FCA is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursdays and Fridays, 10:00am to 4:00pm, and Saturdays, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org, or call 828-322-7545.