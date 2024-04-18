Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will be hosting a Mother’s Day Tea at the historic Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite) on Saturday, May 11th from 11 am until 12:30pm. The mansion’s wrap-around porch will be dressed in its tea party finest! Guests will enjoy “tea,” sweets, and dainties served on real china! Party favors, as well as a special mansion tour that includes a visit with the “tea party” dolls on the third floor will add to the wonderment of the day.

To help families create a family-memory keepsake, the Center’s Victorian Gazebo will be set-up and ready for photo opportunities! Guests are invited to dress-up for this special occasion. Tea party tickets are $15 per person. Ages two and under are free. Space is limited and therefore early registration is strongly recommended. Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email [email protected], or visit hiddenitearts.org.