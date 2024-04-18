Hickory – The world premiere run of the award-winning new play, EATING BLACKBERRIES, by Florida playwright Pam Harbaugh, will conclude this weekend, April 18-20 in the Jeffers Theatre. All performances will be at 7:30pm.

In EATING BLACKBERRIES, Mother Nature serves as a backdrop to human relationships as in Northern California, wildfires and wildlife threaten as Elizabeth, recently divorced, and her teenage son prepare to move out of their home. A surprise visit by her ex, Paul, and his new pregnant wife, erupts into a furious confrontation, leading to unexpected results. Mixing humor and drama, this is a powerfully engaging play about a family navigating an uncertain future.

EATING BLACKBERRIES is a part of the American Association of Community Theatre’s 10th annual nationwide NewPlayFest. HCT is the only Southeastern theatre to be chosen to take part in the festival.

Performances for EATING BLACKBERRIES are Thursday, April 18 through Saturday, April 20 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

EATING BLACKBERRIES is rated PG-13, with some adult language and themes.

EATING BLACKBERRIES is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the State of North Carolina and from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. EATING BLACKBERRIES is one of the winning original plays from the American Association of Community Theatre’s 2024 NewPlayFest.

Photo: Lisa Aquino as Sofia and Paul Sapp as Paul in EATING BLACKBERRIES. This is the final weekend of performances. Photo by Ken Burns.