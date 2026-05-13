Spencer, NC — All aboard! Join us for the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show on May 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and May 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come experience the world of trains with model train layouts, train memorabilia, vendors, railroad motor car rides provided by Red Springs & Northern, passenger train rides, and more! You can also explore the museum’s extensive collection of full-size locomotives and train cars. It’s an event you won’t want to miss! The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Train show admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors/military, $8 for children 3-12, and free for children under 3 and museum members. Admission includes access to the museum’s extensive transportation exhibit buildings, all of which are historic structures that were once Southern Railway’s Spencer Shops repair facility. Tickets for the event when combined with a train ride are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/military, $16 for children 3-12, and free for children and museum members. Tax and ticketing fees apply.

This year’s Historic Spencer Shops Train Show features around 270 vendor tables. “We’ll have model trains, historic railroad collectibles, apparel and just about anything a train lover could want,” said Marcus Neubacher, Director of Administration for the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation. “The museum is a perfect setting for a train show, where guests can shop for their favorite railroad collectibles and models, watch model trains in action, and enjoy the operation of full-size trains in one place,” Neubacher added.

Members of the North Carolina Transportation Museum enjoy the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show, including event admission and train rides, for free. Saturday, May 16, is also Member Appreciation Day with special members-only tours and other perks. If you’re not already a member, it’s a great day to sign up and enjoy a day at the museum for free! Members are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance using their membership number.

For more information on this event and to purchase advance tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/train-show/. The event will be held rain or shine. Taxes and fees apply.