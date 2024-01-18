Valdese, NC- The first performance of the year at Bluegrass at the Rock will kick off Saturday, January 20th with familiar favorite, Lonesome River Band. Back by popular demand, Lonesome River Band will bring the classic bluegrass sound back to the historic venue. Valdese looks forward to the talented group’s return to kick off another great year of events at the Old Rock School. The show begins at 7:30 P.M. with doors opening at 6:30 P.M. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 828-874-6774 or online at concertsattherock.com. Get your tickets at the presale price of $25 or purchase them at the door for $30. Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Faith Community Church.

“Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the group that is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. With two stellar lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Kameron Keller (bass), the band seamlessly comes together, performing the trademark sound that fans continue to embrace.”

Concert attendees are encouraged to make plans for dinner at one of the ten locally owned restaurants in Valdese. From farm to table, subs, authentic Mexican, Italian, diner style burgers and fries- there is truly something for every taste. Explore the downtown district and the wide variety of shops and boutiques – browse antiques, thrift stores, apparel, vinyl music, jewelry and more! For more information on Valdese events, please call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com to view the full event calendar for 2024.