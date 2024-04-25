Hickory – We are excited to announce that the Hickory Music Factory will be performing for the 4th Annual City Walk Celebration On Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 4 pm to 6 pm in Downtown Hickory. The Factory Stringband Ensemble will perform at 4 and 6 pm and the Pandemonium Steel Drum Ensemble will perform at 5 and 7 pm!

Start your stroll in the Lowe’s Food City parking lot, stroll up to Union Square, and cruise down the City Walk to the 127 bridge. Enjoy family fun, face painting, crafts, HMF String Band, Downtown businesses, and more!! BBQ plates will be sold by the Hickory Soup Kitchen in the parking lot next to the Elks lodge!

Bring the whole family for this free family-friendly event!

Sponsored by the University City Commission, Hickory Music Factory and Hickory Soup Kitchen.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the commercial downtown district.

To learn more please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at [email protected].