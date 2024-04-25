Hickory – The final of this semester’s First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. in Rudisill Library room 127. Clinton Jenkins, assistant professor of political science, will offer a presentation entitled “Parents, Children, the Media, Oh My! How Parents Media Habits Influence their Child’s Politics.” Jenkins will explore how parents’ media habits affect children’s development of political attitudes and knowledge, particularly in a media environment characterized by so much choice. His presentation will draw on novel data delving into ways parents’ media consumption decisions influence how they pass on their political attitudes to their children, and then will go on to consider what this may mean for the political participation of future generations and for American democracy.

First Friday lectures are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Additional details may be found at https://www.lr.edu/first-fridays.