Hudson, NC – Summer nights are calling at the HUB Station! Join us on Thursday, July 16 for a special Outdoor Movie Night featuring the iconic 1978 musical classic Grease. The movie begins at 8:30 PM on the front lawn, and admission is FREE!

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, friends, and family for a fun-filled evening under the stars with Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies, and the T-Birds. Packed with unforgettable songs, dance numbers, and retro summer vibes, Grease is the perfect movie night pick for all ages!

Sweet Cow Ice Cream will be on site serving up yummy ice cream, and 3 Drinks Down Beverage Co. will have the craft beer and wine bar open for the evening.

HUB Station is located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638.