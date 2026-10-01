Hudson, NC – The Hudson Dinner Theatre fall production is the classic musical, Camelot, presented October 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, at the HUB Station at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, with dinner at 6:30 PM, the show to follow at 7:30 PM. The exception is the Sunday, October 18th show, which is a matinee, with the meal at 1:30 PM, the show at 2:30 PM. The show has been cast and tickets are on sale.

Camelot tells a story of hope, justice and idealism, set against a backdrop of intrigue and forbidden love. King Arthur envisions an ideal kingdom of justice, law, order and compassion, but is thwarted at every turn. The show was penned by the famous duo of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe with songs such as “Camelot” and “If Ever I Would Leave You.”

Tickets may be purchased by calling (828) 726-8871, by going by the HUB Station Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or by going on the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and following the link to tix.com. Tickets are $37 for the show and meal, $20 for the show only. The show is sponsored by McCreary Modern.

Photo: Cast and Crew of “Camelot”: Front Row: Keith Smith, Mary Lail, Heather Drury. Second Row: Hannah Cano, Mikeala Skelton, Nina Connolly. Third Row: Darin Tomlinson, Jordan Ortiz, Ann Hicks, Kirsten McBurney, Charlie Finkel, Shasta Allen, Sarah Hefner, Kevin Parrish, Cookie Samworth, Bill Hicks, Chris Honsaker. Back Row: Jim Wike, Bob Land, John Hendrick, Bob Cohen, Marshall Johnson. Not pictured: Christian Eidson, Ali Frank, Beverly Bigelow, Sherry January. Photo by Randy Bumgarner.