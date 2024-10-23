In Theaters, Steaming & On Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Smile 2 – The sequel to the surprise 2022 hit has arrived to much fanfare. A pop superstar suffering from the demands of her career figures into the proceedings this time around as the terrifying events in her life begin to stack up.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Woman of the Hour (***) Actress Anna Kendrick makes an impressive splash behind the camera in this film. The true-life tale of a serial killer who wound up as a guest on The Dating Game, in the midst of his killing spree, is completely engrossing for those unfamiliar with the details of the late 1970s case. Kendrick also stars in the film and turns in a reasonably compelling performance as well.

NEW TO DISC:

Disney:

The Sixth Sense (1999) and Signs (2002)- Two of M. Night Shyamalan’s more notable films in his catalog make the long-awaited leap to the 4K UHD format this week. Most of the bonus materials appear to be recycled from previous releases.

Also being issued on Blu-Ray and 4K is last summer’s box office winner, Deadpool and Wolverine (2024). A few new bonus materials are accompanying the release.

Warner Brothers:

The Hitcher (1986) The cult horror film has been meticulously restored for its long awaited 4K UHD release and the results will not disappoint. Extras include an archival commentary.

Also being issued by the label are separate 4K and Blu-Ray releases of last summer’s other box office winner, Twisters (2024).

Arrow:

Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment (1987-1996) All four of the Hellraiser films have been collected in a massive new 4K UHD set that’s bound to make fans of the films happy. Copious bonus materials abound which include new and archival commentaries, interviews, featurettes and a collectable booklet.

Criterion:

Gummo (1997) Harmony Korine’s debut as a director is the critically divided tale of two misguided kids trying to survive in an economically depressed Ohio community. Extras include new and archived interviews.

Paramount:

Ghost (1990) The wildly popular fantasy-romance starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore gets a 4K reissue from the label as part of the Paramount Presents line of titles. Previously issued bonus materials have been retained.

Kino:

Plenty (1985) Meryl Streep is a woman trying to adjust to life post WWII in this drama from Fred Schepisi making its Blu-Ray debut. A new commentary is included.

Up the Creek (1984) Tim Matheson and Stephen Furst (Animal House) are among the cast in this 80s teen comedy about college kids competing in a raft race. Extras include a new commentary.

Also being issued by the label this week is the fantasy film, Fluke (1996), starring Eric Stoltz and a reissue of Michael Cimino’s classic starring Clint Eastwood, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974). Commentaries are included among the bonus materials on both.

Sony:

Columbia Classics Volume 5 (1926-2019) The label’s latest entry in its ongoing series of 4K releases includes the following films along with tons of extras: All The King’s Men / On The Waterfront / A Man For All Seasons / Tootsie / The Age of Innocence / Little Women.

Questions/comments? [email protected]