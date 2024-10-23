Hickory – The final of this semester’s three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. in Rudisill Library room 127 and will feature Jonathan Schwiebert, professor of religious studies at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Schwiebert’s presentation is entitled “The Early Christian Love-Hate Relationship with the Roman Social Order.” Attendees will learn about a key chapter in how early Christians ended up becoming what they initially hated: a social order built on elite male power.

First Friday lectures are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Additional details may be found at https://www.lr.edu/first-fridays.