BANNER ELK FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

JULY 4, 11AM – 2PM

Banner Elk’s Fourth of July celebration is a day that makes Uncle Sam proud, beginning with one of the most popular July 4th parades in North Carolina and ending with the Party in the Park and Duck Race in Tate-Evans Town Park. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and is open to all who wish to enter a vehicle, float or march. Furry friends are welcome as well. The day continues at 12 noon with the party and rubber duck race in the town park. Food vendors, old-fashioned games like egg tosses and three-legged races, and inflatables add to the fun.

CONOVER’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

JULY 4, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Join us in Conover Town Park at 4697 Park Circle, Conover for a Parade, Picnic In The Park, & Water Ski Show. Come enjoy the parade and then head to the Conover Town Park for the picnic. Enjoy food, refreshments, music, kid games.

HICKORY CRAWDADS INDEPENDENCE DAY EXTRAVAGANZA

JULY 4, 7PM

LP Frans Stadium, 2500 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601; Hickory Crawdads VS Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Independence Day Extravaganza Fireworks after the game!

HUDSON 4TH OF JULY KIDDIE CAR PARADE & SUMMER FUN DAY

JULY 4, 10AM -5PM

Parade begins at HUB Station – Lineup begins at 9:30am. Parade ends at Hudson Recreation Pool, with Summer Fun Day to follow – Free Entry to Pool 1pm-5pm, Bicycle Obstacle Course, Free Bicycle Helmets, Hotdog Lunch provided by Hudson Police Dept. Also, Bicycle Giveaway Sponsored by Local Businesses – Presented by Hudson Police Dept.Cedar Valley Rd/Main St, Hudson NC 28638

LENOIR INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS

JULY 5, 9:30PM

The City of Lenoir Independence Day fireworks show will start at 9:30 pm on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the Lenoir Optimist Park. Parking is available in around Waterlife Church, CubeSmart, and Quest4Life in the old shopping mall parking lot. The public may also park in any other public parking areas around the the park that are available. The fireworks show will start around 9:30 pm.

LINCOLNTON 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

JULY 4, 6:30PM

The Independence Day celebration starts schedule:

6:30 PM – Streets close for spectators & vendors. Lincolnton Fire Department will have the spray zone out on East Main at Academy.

7:00 PM – Parade lineup starts with check-in at Court Square & East Water Street.

8:30 PM – The parade rolls from Cedar Street to North Aspen Street and ends at Skip Lawing Drive (at LHS).

9:30-9:45 PM – The fireworks show starts! There is no viewing at Lincolnton High School Stadium! Everyone is invited to join the fun!

All parade entries must be submitted online. Parade entries are FREE, but registration is required. Scroll to see parade rules, maps, and more details. The online entry deadline is midnight on Wednesday, July 2nd.

MARION INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

JULY 4, 6pm

Join us on July 4th for our Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Marion!

6:00 p.m. 4th of July Parade

6:30 p.m. Street Dancing with live band

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Free Inflatables for the kids

Food Vendors

This all happens on Main Street, Downtown Marion. Street Parking available on side streets, in the Tailgate Market Lot and City Parking Lots on the West Side of Main St.

STATESVILLE’S FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

JULY 3, 9:30PM

The 2025 City of Statesville Fireworks Celebration is set for Thursday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. The display will be launched from the Signal Hill Mountain Bike Trail area off Signal Hill Drive, the same launch location as in previous years.

VALDESE INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION

JULY 4, 6PM-10PM

Celebrate our Nation’s independence with live music (featuring musical guest TOO MUCH SYLVIA), a classic car cruise-in, food trucks, dancing, amusement rides and of course…FIREWORKS! Downtown Valdese 320 Main St E, Valdese, NC.