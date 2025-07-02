Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Tackle Football and Soccer programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available at hickory.recdesk.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Tackle Football

The age group is determined by the player’s age on Aug. 31, 2025. Children who turn 13 before Aug. 31 are not eligible to participate.

Pee Wee – Ages 7 and 8

JV – Ages 9 and 10

Varsity – Ages 11 and 12

Each participant who signs up for football will also pay a $60 equipment fee. A current physical is required for all football players prior to participating in the season.

Soccer

The age group is determined by the player’s age on Aug. 31, 2025. Children who turn 14 before Aug. 31 are not eligible to participate.

Co-Ed 5U – Ages 5 and under

Co-Ed 7U – Ages 6 and 7

Boys 10U – Ages 8 through 10

Girls 10U – Ages 8 through 10

Boys 13U – Ages 11 through 13

Girls 13U – Ages 11 through 13

All participants must attend a skills assessment in order to be placed on a team. Skills assessments for all soccer teams will take place the week of August 11-14 at Neill Clark Recreation Park.

THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR ALL FALL SPORTS TEAMS IS WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, AT 5 P.M.

For additional information or questions about Hickory Tackle Football or Soccer programs, please contact sports programmers Chris Johnson or Robbie Link at 828-322-7046, Ext. 2.