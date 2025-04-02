Hickory, NC – Indivisible Citizens of Catawba Valley, or ICCV, will be one of hundreds of organizations nationwide to hold a peaceful “Hands Off” protest on April 5. The group will gather at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Hickory where they will hear brief remarks on the state of the nation and then march peacefully along Hickory’s City Walk to the Hickory City Hall and return to the church at 629 8th St. NE.

“This march is by the people, for the people, and of the people to demand an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration,” said Deb Johnson, ICCV chair. “We are calling for our elected representatives as well as unelected and non-Senate confirmed individuals to keep their hands off Medicaid, Social Security, and other federal programs that working people rely on.”

“This is not the nation our founders envisioned,” Johnson continued, “the people must speak up to say these travesties against our democracy cannot stand.”

More information will be made available as details are finalized.

ICCV is a non-partisan grassroots organization. Its mission is to rebuild our democracy and defeat the Project 2025 anti-democratic agenda.