Catawba County, NC – Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services participated in the 23rd annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and our senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain healthy and independent at home. Senior Nutrition Services’ celebration included meal deliveries by local community leaders and a focus on the services available locally.

The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition programs serve over 500 seniors each operating day. Approximately 28% of the seniors served are living at or below the poverty level and 44% live alone. Our programs help seniors facing challenges of hunger, isolation and poverty. Seniors Morning Out is available at five locations throughout the county and is available to participants age 60 years and older. Seniors Morning Out and Meals on Wheels are much more than a nutritious meal. These programs provide a social connection and a safety check for seniors.

Senior Nutrition Services was honored to have several community leaders deliver meals this month along with our regular volunteers: DSS Board Chair Sherry Butler; Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, US Senator Thom Tillis’s local representative, Lauren Kennedy, and DSS Board member Sarah Temple.

For more information about Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, please call us at 828-695-5610.

Photo: DSS Board Member Sarah Temple and volunteers Lisa Bost and Pat Cherry deliver a meal to Albert Showfety.