Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging will host an Information Day at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM to learn more about senior services in the Catawba County area. Speakers will present about Carolina Caring, Greenway Transportation, Department of Social Services Adult Services, Adult Life Programs, Habitat Repairs, and Reverse Mortgage. Individuals may attend one or all presentations, and a lunch will be provided to those registered to attend the 11:00 AM or 12:30 PM presentations. This event is sponsored by Universal Windows Direct/The Bath Authority. Registration is required by September 12 by contacting the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

For more information about this event or services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.