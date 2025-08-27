Statesville, NC – The NAACP Hickory Branch will hold its third annual fund raising Four Man’s Choice golf tournament on September 27, 2025 at the River Oaks Gold Club in Statesville, N.C. Registration will start at 12:00pm with a shotgun start at 1:00pm. Registration is $85.00 per person or $340.00 per four person team and includes cart, green fee, course snacks, water and lunch. Cash prizes will be offered, $300 for 1st place, $200 for 2nd place, and $100 for 3rd place. They will also have a contest, “closest to pins on all par 3’s”.

Sponsorships are available for the tournament. A $500 Gold Sponsorship includes a sign with the company or individual’s name placed on 1st hole. The company or Individual’s name will be announced at the opening ceremony as Gold Sponsors to all golfers and helpers and this sponsorship also includes the entry fee for 4 golfers in the tournament. A Silver Sponsor for $300 includes a sign with the company or individual’s name placed on 1st hole and the company or Individual’s name will be announced at the opening ceremony as a Silver Sponsor to all golfers and helpers. A $150 Bronze Sponsorship includes a sign with the company or individual’s name placed on the hole and the company or Individual’s name announced at the opening ceremony as a Bronze Sponsor to all golfers and helpers. They are also seeking prize sponsors to donate items for tournament prizes or items for golfer gift bags.

To register in advance, checks can be made out to the NAACP Hickory Branch and mailed with the names of those playing to P.O. Box 2593, Hickory, N.C. 28603 or go to their website www.naacphickory.org. For more information, please contact Mike Watkins at 828-455-0406 or Margaret Pope 828-238-4430 map129@charter.net.