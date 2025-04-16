Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre announces that tickets for Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville will go on sale to the general public on April 18. With a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, this feel-good musical is packed with the beloved hits of Jimmy Buffett. The show is produced by Catawba Valley Health Systems.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville follows the story of a laid-back island singer who falls for a career-driven tourist, proving that sometimes, paradise is more than just a place—it’s a state of mind. Featuring classic songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday” and “Margaritaville,” this production is the perfect island getaway without ever leaving town.

Performances will take place on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

For more information about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts & Culture Catawba.

Photo Credit: David Brown.