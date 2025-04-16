Hickory – City of Hickory offices will be closed Friday, April 18, in observance of the Easter holiday. City of Hickory offices will reopen Monday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m.

Other City department closings and/or schedule changes:

Public Services

The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule. The Yard Waste Facility will be open for mulch sales from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 19.

Hickory Public Library

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed on Friday, April 18, but will be open normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday, April 20.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism

The Administrative Offices and the Ceramics Studio at Winkler Park will be closed Friday, April 18. Recreation centers will operate on a normal schedule Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 19. Parks are open 365 days a year.