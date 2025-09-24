Newton, NC – Community members, churches, schools, and businesses are invited to participate in the 2025 Catawba County Hunger Walk on Sunday, October 5, 2025, in Downtown Newton. The event is presented by Ashure Ministry Hickory Soup Kitchen, and The Corner Table—three nonprofit organizations working to fight hunger locally.

The Hunger Walk is a powerful community gathering focused on raising critical funds and awareness for hunger relief across Catawba County. Proceeds benefit the three presenting organizations equally, helping to provide food and hope to neighbors in need.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Location: Downtown Newton

Schedule:

2:00 PM – Registration

2:45 PM – Welcome, Warm-Up & Awards (Including awards for Largest Team, Top Team Fundraiser, Top Individual Fundraiser and more!)

3:00 PM – Walk Begins (5K & 1 Mile Options)

Refreshments will be provided following the walk

Register to Walk

Community members of all ages are encouraged to walk as individuals or as part of a team. Register now at: www.cchungerwalk.com.

“Whether you walk a mile or a full 5K, your participation helps ensure that no one in our county goes hungry,” said representatives from the organizing agencies.

Sponsor the Hunger Walk

The organizers are also actively seeking event sponsors. Sponsorship is a meaningful way to support the cause while gaining visibility in the community.

Visit the sponsor section of our website at www.cchungerwalk.com for more information, a downloadable pdf application, and an online application.

Sponsorship Deadline: September 5, 2025 (to be included in printed materials)

Watch the Official Event Promo Video https://youtu.be/LCc4NhV2qYE

If you have questions, contact the race director at: info@thecornertable.org. Please join us on October 5, 2025—and take real steps toward ending hunger in our community.

About the Organizers

Ashure Ministry assisted with over $1.4 million in crisis funds, distributed over 2.5 million pounds of food through 39,119 food pick-ups, distributed 9,357 Student Hunger food bags, served 527 homeless individuals with food, and served 1,309 households with pet food.

The Corner Table served 61,000+ hot meals, sent out over 6,400 frozen meals, provided more than 9,000 weekend meal-to-go bags, provided schools with over 15,000 snacks, and provided more than 47,000 weekend food bags for students.

Hickory Soup Kitchen served 85,693 hot nutritious meals and provided 12,224 bags of groceries in 2025. HSK also provided space for 8,136 showers taken by our guests. Our HOPE center has provided job placement to over 100 individuals and provided transportation for 10 to 12 of those folks daily to and from work.