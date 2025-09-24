Lincolnton, NC – Are you looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve and/or add to your fall decorations and festivities? Perhaps, you would like to help a local church raise funds for their mission programs? If you said “yes” to any of these questions, then you have an opportunity to help Boger City United Methodist Church accomplish both of these goals.

On the morning of Saturday, September 27th, members from Boger City United Methodist Church congregation and other volunteers will be unloading a truck load of pumpkins and gourds from the Navajo Reservation near Farmington, New Mexico onto their church’s front lawn, located at 2320 East Main Street, in Lincolnton.

According to Jessica Kuster, Boger City United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch Coordinator, “without the support of our church members signing up to volunteer in shifts, it would impossible to open our 22nd Pumpkin Patch seven (7) days per week. Our 2025 Pumpkin Patch hours will be 1:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit our church missions.” “Also, our choir director/organist and her husband are bee keepers. Their delicious local honey will be sold at our Pumpkin Patch with percentage donated back to our church missions., said Kuster.”

“For the past 22 years, throughout the month of October, hundreds of people pass through our church Pumpkin Patch in search of their special pumpkin or pumpkins to purchase. We will be accepting cash, check, debit, and credit cards through a special cash application. The Pumpkin Patch is hard work but it’s worth it and a blessing watching our church come together in support of our local mission projects. ” emphasized Kuster.

Pumpkins will vary in shapes, and sizes from baseball size to monsters taking two people to carry. An assortment of mini-pumpkins will be available for sale and make great addition for teachers implementing classroom activities. Also, a variety of unique shaped gourds will be available for sale from those resembling long neck swans, stars, acorn or mushrooms (known as Elf Houses).

Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their cameras for scenic photograph opportunities of your children and grandchildren amongst a “sea” of orange pumpkins.

The church has scheduled their Family Day at the Pumpkin Patch for Saturday, October 11th from 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. outside depending on weather. Their Family Day at the Pumpkin Patch will include opportunities to purchase pumpkins, scavenger hunt, carnival games, pumpkin decorating, face painting, excitement galore and more.

For more information or directions to Boger City UMC Pumpkin Patch, please call 704-735-7513 or check out their website and Facebook page.