Catawba County, NC – Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to proclaim that all enslaved people were free. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is the country’s second Independence Day, officially becoming a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

All throughout the month of June, Catawba County agencies and organizations will commemorate Juneteenth with celebrations, performances, parades, guest speakers, revival, resource fairs, informative programing, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for empowerment and excellence, a time for community and togetherness.

Join the celebration by participating in Juneteenth events being held across Catawba County, including:

May 27th: Trail Ride Line Dance at 6:30pm at Conover Branch Library

June 3rd: Let’s Talk: Juneteenth with NAACP Hickory at 6pm at Ridgeview Branch Library

June 7th: Throwdown in Motown: Catawba Juneteenth from 2pm-6pm in downtown Town of Catawba

June 10th: Let’s Talk: Juneteenth with NAACP Catawba County at 6pm at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

June 12th: Create & Celebrate: Clack Fans at 6pm at Ridgeview Branch Library

June 13th: Saddle Up with Conover Juneteenth- Live Music by N-Spire and GMRV from 5pm- 10pm at Conover City Park

June 14th: Trail Ride Line Dance at 6pm at Ridgeview Branch Library

June 14th: Juneteenth Festival- Live music by Baby Black Band from 5:30pm-9pm at Samuel Williams Davis Ball Field

June 16th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Read & Book Discussion-The American Queen at 6pm at Southwest Branch Library

June 17th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Read & Book Discussion-The American Queen at 6pm at Newton Main Library

June 19th: Freedom Day Storytime at 10am at Ridgeview Branch Library

June 19th: Juneteenth Big Block Party- Live music by Aquarius Moon & Friendz from 5pm-9pm in Downtown Newton

June 21st: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Read & Book Discussion-The American Queen at 10am at Sherrills Ford Branch Library

June 21st: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Read & Book Discussion-The American Queen at 11am at the Main Library in Newton

June 21st: Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance Worship Celebration from 12pm-3pm at Brown Penn Recreation Center

June 24th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community Read & Book Discussion-The American Queen at 6pm at Maiden Branch Library

June 27th: Jive After Five Juneteenth- Live music by The Tams with Lil Red from 5pm-8:30pm at Maiden Town Hall

For more information, and to see the full details of Juneteenth events, sponsors, and partnerships, please visit: bit.ly/catawbajuneteenth