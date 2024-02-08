Hiddenite, NC – Kid entrepreneurs, aged 5-17, are invited to participate in the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s upcoming Kidz Market, which will be entirely run by kids! The event is scheduled to take place at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite) on Saturday, March 9th from 10am – 1pm. Early registration is advised to secure a 10’x10’ booth. Participants must bring their own selling supplies, including tables, chairs, and displays.

Children can sell any item, such as handmade or store-bought products, collectibles, or yard sale items (excluding animals and products not suitable for minors). Parents and guardians are welcome to assist with setup, but should take care to allow their child to run their booth for the day! This event offers a unique opportunity for children to gain firsthand experience as an entrepreneur and take charge of all aspects of their business. Registration is free and must be completed by Thursday, February 29th. To learn more about this event, its guidelines, and registration steps, please visit the Hiddenite Center’s website hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966. The Center looks forward to sharing this opportunity with our community and encourages you to stop by and support young entrepreneurs!

To register or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org, or email [email protected].

