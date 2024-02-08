The Super Bowl has evolved into more than just the culmination of the pro football season. Within the broadcast, the most creative and important commercials of the year will be aired. It’s become a primary/secondary reason to watch, depending on how much of a sports fan you are. This year, you will see a message that has ties to Catawba Valley Community College.

Redhawk Publications is in its eighth year as an initiative of the college. At this point, almost 150 books have been published. Check out the website, redhawkpublications.com. Last summer, a very special volume came to readers through Redhawk. Last of the Lions: An African-American Journey in Memoir, detailing the life of a hidden figure of the Civil Rights Era was published.

In the book, Dr. Clarence B. Jones revealed a career filled with moments significant to 20th century American history. He explained his work and friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. During the 1960s, Jones served as Dr. King’s personal lawyer. He helped the Civil Rights icon with the “I Have A Dream” speech and many other aspects of the struggle, right up to the time of Dr. King’s assassination. Dr. Jones gave us insight into Malcolm X also, writing about the night before Malcolm’s 1965 assassination. Jones was an integral part of negotiations to settle the prison uprising at Attica, and he helped develop a showcase of talent for the nation to enjoy with the series, Showtime at the Apollo. He remains a big deal that most Americans did not know much about.

During this Sunday’s Super Bowl, Dr. Jones will be featured in an Antisemitism campaign funded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In the ad, Jones tells us, “I know I can speak for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. when I say without a doubt that the Civil Rights movement (including the passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts) would not have occurred without the unwavering and largely unsung efforts of the Jewish people.”

At 93 years old, Dr. Jones continues to work for justice. He reminds us that “with hate on the rise, it is as important as ever that all of us stand together and speak out. Silence is not an option.” His words eerily echo the era about which he writes in his memoir.

Kraft applauds the efforts of Dr. Jones, saying “in the time we have spent together and through his work, I have become a huge fan of Dr. Jones, and am proud to spotlight all that he has done for our nation.” He added, “with this ad, we hope to continue to spread Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of unity and equality at a time in which the country needs it most, and our goal is to reach a wide audience of people and inspire all Americans to stand up together, arm in arm, and fight this horrific rising hate.”

With an anticipated 100 million viewers, Dr. Clarence Jones may become less of a hidden figure after the Super Bowl. By the way, a few hardback copies of Last of the Lions are available before the book goes to paperback. Get yours at the website.

Oh, and a football game will be played Sunday, too. Niners by 8.