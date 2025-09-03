Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre invites the community to experience Shakespeare under the stars with this year’s Shakespeare in the Park production of King Lear at Southside Park in Newton. The performances are free to the public and will take place September 26, 27, October 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy this timeless classic in an outdoor setting.

Produced in collaboration with the City of Newton, Catawba Valley Community College and AgSouth Farm Credit, this production brings to life one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies. King Lear tells the story of an aging monarch who decides to divide his kingdom among his daughters, setting off a chain of events filled with betrayal, ambition and heartbreak. The play is a powerful exploration of family, loyalty and the cost of power.

For more information, visit thegreenroomtheatre.org/kinglear.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Photo by Carol Sigmon.