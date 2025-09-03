Newton, NC – Next up for Downtown Newton’s Music on Main at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre is The Megan Doss Band on Thursday September 11, from 6pm-9pm.

The Megan Doss Band covers your favorite country tunes with a perfect mixture of Top 40 and classic rock hits!

The next musical guest is October 9 with Trial By Fire — a Journey back to days when lighters were held high & you couldn’t help but sing along!

Adult Beverages:

No outside alcohol or coolers will be permitted during the event, but beer will be available for purchase on N. Main starting at 5 p.m. Please note that wristbands will be utilized for age identification and required for alcohol purchases available at the beer tent beginning at 5 p.m. The Newton Social District will be in observance of purchases of beer and wine at several Downtown Newton beverage providers.

What to bring:

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, or something comfy to sit on for the show! It’s also recommended to bring sunscreen and sunglasses — the sun sets directly behind the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre!