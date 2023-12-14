Hickory – There is only one more chance to catch the holiday spirit in the children’s Christmas comedy, REINDEER GAMES at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Santa’s lead reindeer, Dasher is retiring! Who will take his place pulling Santa’s sleigh? Find out when eight competitors battle for the slot in the first ever Reindeer Games!

The final performance is Saturday, December 16 at 2:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and children. Purchase online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or call 828-328-2283.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. REINDEER GAMES is produced by Renaissance Financial Partners of North Carolina, LLC. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (from left) Eden Johns as Dasher, John Scott as Coach Kris Kringle, and Carol Kringle discuss scores from the competition in the REINDEER GAMES. The final performance is this Saturday, December 16 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by John Rambo.