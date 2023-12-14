New To Theaters And Disc

Now in Theaters:

Poor Things (***) Greek director, Yorgos Lanthimos, returns with his first film in five years, a somewhat effective reworking of The Bride of Frankenstein. A scientist (Willem Dafoe) fishes a pregnant woman (Emma Stone) out of the river after a suicide attempt and reanimates her by implanting the brain of her unborn child into her body. Her journey of growth and self discovery forms the backbone of the story and makes for a mostly interesting film. Unfortunately, like just about everything being released these days, it overstays its welcome due to overlength. Stone’s performance is fearless and Mark Ruffalo, who has a supporting role as her suitor, has never been funnier.

New to Disc:

Shout/Scream:

Clue (1985) The big screen adaptation of the popular board game comes to 4K complete with the film’s multiple endings and some fresh bonus materials.

Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story (2022) The ‘unexaggerated’ true story of the “greatest musician” of our time comes to 4K and Blu Ray. Bonus material includes commentary, interviews and archival TV appearances.

Paramount:

Teenage Mutant Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) The latest installment in the seemingly never-ending franchise comes to both 4K and Blu Ray along with multiple featurettes.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023) The super hero canines battle their archrival, who is intent on taking their superpowers, in their latest animated adventure now on Blu Ray. Extras include two featurettes.

Warner Archive:

Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice: Volume 2 (1930-1969) Twenty-Five never released WB animated shorts make their way to Blu Ray in this new three-hour set. Also being issued this week from the label for the first time on Blu Ray are Anna Christie (1930), Madame Bovary (1949), The Great Ziegfeld (1936) and Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932). Most of these new releases also include bonus materials.

Kino:

The Quatermass Experiment (1955) Val Guest’s classic sci-fi tale of an evil presence on board a spaceship gets a Blu Ray reissue with a new commentary.

House of the Long Shadows (1983) The horror teaming of John Carradine, Christopher Lee, Vincent Price and Peter Cushing comes to Blu Ray along with such bonus materials as commentary and a documentary.

Running Scared (1986) Gregory Hines and Billy Crystal are Chicago cops taking on a drug dealer in Peter Hyams’ action hit now getting a new Blu Ray release. Extras include commentary and outtakes.

Suspect Zero (2004) Ben Kingsley is on the trail of a serial killer in this thriller from filmmaker E. Elias Merhige, making its Blu Ray debut. Extras include commentary, trailers, featurettes.

Face/Off (1997) The action hit starring Nicholas Cage and John Travolta and directed by John Woo makes its 4K debut in a new edition that also includes two commentaries, deleted scenes and making of doc.

The Man Who Wasn’t There (1983) Steve Guttenberg finds himself with a talent for invisibility in this three dimensional comedy getting its first ever home video 3-D release. Bonus materials include a commentary.

Sony:

Spike Lee’s debut film, School Daze (1986), comes to 4K for the first time ever while Ed Harris’s directorial debut, Pollock (2000), makes its Blu Ray debut.

Criterion:

Last year’s Oscar nominated animated entry, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) gets a 4K release this week. Also new is a Blu Ray collection of short films from director, Albert Lamorisse, The Red Balloon and Other Stories (1951-65). Both releases include new bonus materials.

Questions/comments? [email protected]