Hudson, NC – The award winning, thought provoking play, Inherit the Wind, will be presented one more weekend, this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the Hudson Uptown Building (HUB) Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, as dinner theatre, catered by Dan’l Boone Inn.

Inherit the Wind is based on the famous Scopes Monkey Trial, the “trial of the century” in 1925. It was the first time a live radio feed was broadcast from a courtroom trial setting and people came in from out of state, even out of country to attend the trial with two famous lawyers, Clarence Darrow and William Jenning Bryan, pitted against each other.

Director and Actor Keith Smith says, “The play is more about the right of people to think for themselves and make free will choices than it is about evolution versus Creationinsm. The production has turned out to be a quality production with audience observation of how it is both thought provoking and entertaining, while telling a story based on a true event. It is still completely relevant today. And there have been many positive comments about the acting, costumes and sets.”

Dinner is served at 6:30 PM, with the show to follow at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $37 for the show and meal, $20 for the show only. The best way to get tickets is to go online to the Town of Hudson, or HUB Station website, and follow the link to tix.com. You may also go by the box office on Tuesday and Thursday, or call any time to (828) 726-8871.