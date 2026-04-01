Happy Valley, NC – Wayne Henderson & Friends will perform the Spring Concert on Sunday, April 12 at 4pm at the Chapel of Rest in Happy Valley. Described as “Paganini and Stradivari combined into one man,” Wayne is a musician and luthier from Rugby, Virginia. Full time instrument builder, he specializes in building guitars and playing in a unique finger-picking style in which he uses a thumbpick and fingerpicks to make his playing sound like flatpicking, with fast, accurate, clean notes. Wayne’s handcrafted guitars, mandolins and violins are legendary for both their pure tone and exquisite craftsmanship.

Recipient of the 1995 American Heritage Award, Wayne is a virtuoso of “guitar pickin” in the American Folk music tradition of the Appalachian Mountains. He has won more than 300 ribbons at fiddlers’ conventions, and was featured as part of the “Masters of the String Guitar Tour,” in which he traveled internationally with the U.S. Information Agency. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Smithsonian Institution, and for “America’s Reunion” during the 1992 presidential inauguration.

The Chapel of Rest is nine miles north of Lenoir at 1964 Highway 268 in Happy Valley. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Please contact Mary Ervin to reserve a seat at maryervin9@gmail.com. This concert is sponsored by Friends of the Chapel.