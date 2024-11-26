Newton, NC – Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Matilda the Musical at The Green Room Community Theatre! With only two weekends left, there are limited opportunities to catch this heartwarming production, based on Roald Dahl’s beloved novel. The show features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly, and audiences have been raving about the incredible performances and enchanting story.

Remaining performances are scheduled for Nov. 29, 30, and Dec. 1. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are selling fast, so reserve yours today by visiting thegreenroomtheatre.org or calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under, not including N.C. sales tax.

Don’t miss this chance to see Matilda the Musical before it’s gone! For more information, visit thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts & Culture Catawba.

Photo: L-R: Isaiah Hendershot (Escapologist), Carolyn Tkachenko (Matilda) Photo by Ken Burns.